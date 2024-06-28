Universal Orlando has released special “Preview” merchandise for their latest house announcement – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Guests can pick up the t-shirt and heat-reactive mug at the 5 & Dime in Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida, or the All Hallows’ Boutique at Islands of Adventure.

The t-shirt is available for $33+tax, while the hat is listed for $30+tax.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will transport fans of the film franchise to New York City where the Spengler family teams up with the original Ghostbusters who are now at the helm of a top-secret research lab for their ghost-busting enterprise. With the daunting discovery of an old relic that has set free the vengeful spirit of Garraka, who threatens to freeze everyone to death, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their city and save the world from a second Ice Age.

