Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Universal only provided a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“You can try to flee the clutches of the rider El Charro, the devil dog El Cadejo and the boogeyman El Cucuy, but you can’t escape La Muerte.”

Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America is a sequel to last year’s hit house, Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America. The characters will also be returning from the 2022’s scarezone, El Pueblo del Terror.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.