Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from June 17, 2024, to June 23, 2024.

Universal Orlando

DreamWorks Land is now open.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always have also debuted and will be running on select nights through August 25, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida is currently closed for a brief refurbishment through June 22, 2024. It is scheduled to reopen on June 23.

Universal Studios Hollywood

The Studio Tour is celebrating its 60th Anniversary! The Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and returning Glamor Trams throughout the Summer. The Celebration will take place starting April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

