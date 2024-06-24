Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from June 24, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Universal Orlando

DreamWorks Land is now open.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always have also debuted and will be running on select nights through August 25, 2024.

The “Sounds of Summer” series starts in CityWalk Orlando with live music this weekend. All performances will be held at the Waterfront Stage, with set times at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm.

June 28th – 80s Night featuring Rock On!

June 29th – 90s Night featuring Rexine

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

The Studio Tour is celebrating its 60th Anniversary! The Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and returning Glamor Trams throughout the Summer. The Celebration will take place starting April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.