Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Chainsaw Punkz, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Universal only provided a summary of the scare zone’s synopsis:

“Get revved up for your night of terror as soon as you enter. Chainsaw-wielding punk rockers with masks and mohawks will close in on you.”

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.