Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Luchadores Monstruosos, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

The announcement was made during Midsummer Scream 2024. The zone will be located in the Parisian Courtyard as guests exit the Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America haunted house.

Universal only provided a summary of the scare zone’s synopsis:

“¡Ojo! You’re about to get caught in the middle of a Lucha Libre horror film. Two luchadores are going to the mat against a horde of masked monsters.”

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

