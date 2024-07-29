Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Murder of Crowz, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Universal only provided a summary of the scare zone’s synopsis:

“You’ve foolishly ventured into a massive crow’s nest. Now the fearsome flock will descend upon you and peck your bones clean. “

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

