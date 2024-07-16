Universal Orlando has announced Swamp of the Undead, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

This is the second scare zone announcement for this year’s event. Universal plans on releasing more information on scare zones & entertainment throughout the week. Universal only provided a brief summary of the zone’s synopsis:

“In backwaters Louisiana, you’re about to be swamped by zombies borne from the bodies of trespassers killed and dumped in a nearby bog.”

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

