Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from July 1, 2024, to July 7, 2024.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando invites guests to celebrate the Fourth of July with special entertainment at Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always have also debuted and will be running on select nights through August 25, 2024.

The “Sounds of Summer” series starts in CityWalk Orlando with live music this weekend. All performances will be held at the Waterfront Stage, with set times at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm.

July 6th – Y2K Night featuring Audio Exchange

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Independence Day 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display, live performances, themed décor and more.

The Studio Tour is celebrating its 60th Anniversary! The Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and returning Glamor Trams throughout the Summer. The Celebration will take place starting April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

