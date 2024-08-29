Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Late Night with Chucky, an interactive new show that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Late Night with Chucky will take place in the DreamWorks Theatre and will feature the infamous doll responding to guests’ questions in real time.

Guests can submit questions for Chucky to answer via a QR code available in the lobby of the theatre.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 begins at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, Sept 5.

