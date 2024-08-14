Universal Orlando has introduced a new Lil Boo Shoulder Pal accessory just in time for Halloween Horror Nights 33.

The new Lil Boo Shoulder Pal is a small stuffed pumpkin doll that can sit on your shoulder using a magnet. The item is priced at $20 and is selling fast, so we expect it to sell out soon.

Other new Lil Boo merchandise added includes a Lil Boo backpack clip ($18), and a returning Lil Boo sipper ($18).

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

