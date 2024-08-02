Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Skull Lordz, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Universal only provided a summary of the scare zone’s synopsis:

“All hail the royal court of the undead, where gothic kings and queens reign. Beware! Cross into their spectral kingdom at your own peril.”

This is the 4th scare zone announced for the event, joining Murder of Crowz, Chainsaw Punkz, and Luchadores Monstruosos.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

