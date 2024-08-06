Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that The Purge: Dangerous Waters stunt show will return to Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Universal tweeted out a summary of the scare zone’s synopsis:

“This fiery stunt spectacular puts you in the world of The Purge like you’ve never seen it before.“

Debuting at the event in 2023, the show is located in the WaterWorld venue and features adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns, and massive explosions.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

