Universal Orlando has officially introdcuded the Icons for Halloween Horror Nights 33, SINIST3R and SURR3AL, by sharing some backstory about the characters.

Per their Social Media channels:

For 33 years, the screams of thousands of eager Halloween Horror Nights guests have been collected within the shadowy depths of Universal Orlando Resort. With each year that went by came a new set of frights for our guests to indulge.

All the while, their wails of terror festered beneath the billow fog up on the surface, forming a monstrous manifestation of the horror that lives within their hearts. An evil overgrowth that would spread its hellish grasp throughout every crevice of the park’s underbelly.

As the overgrowth expanded in size, its beating heart ripped a tear between our world and the vast universe of horrors that exists beyond our own; the never-ending void in which fear derives from.

Within that universe are two distinct realms – One fueled by physical pain while the other is plagued by psychological torment. At the helm of these worlds are two entities, SINIST3R and SURR3AL, who each embody the hellscapes they stand guard for.

SINIST3R and SURR3AL will be heavily featured in Duality of Fear scare zone at the entrance of the park, but will also feel their presence in other areas of the event – including the Torture Faire and Demon Queens scare zones.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

