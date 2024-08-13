Universal Orlando has announced dates for 2025’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, running daily from February 1 through March 30, 2025.

The parkwide celebration will transform Universal Studios Florida into Florida’s biggest party, complete with cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world – plus a lively parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful. And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is back! Enjoy a spectacular parade, beads by the handful, live music, and food from around the world as well as New Orleans favorites. Feb 1 – Mar 30, 2025 💜 💛 💚 pic.twitter.com/Sz9inW0stX — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 13, 2024

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida. More details about the event – including the concert lineup and dates, the delicious selection of food and beverage guests can sample, and the spectacular parade theme – will be revealed soon!

