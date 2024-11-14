Military personnel and their families can purchase the exclusive 2025 Military Freedom Pass, which gives them access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay every day from November 14, 2024 through December 19, 2025 with limited blockout dates.

2025 MILITARY FREEDOM PASS

Military members and their families can enjoy more than a year of theme park thrills with the 2-Park 2025 Military Freedom Pass. Available for $210, Freedom Pass ticketholders will receive park-to-park access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, where they can experience some of the most innovative theme park experiences ever created – including the all-new DreamWorks Land, a colorful new area featuring attractions, character meet and greets, interactive play areas and a live show inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s most beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

The 3-Park 2025 Military Freedom Pass is also available for an additional $35 and includes admission to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis where guests can enjoy a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences, including taking in the views of a 200-foor volcano while relaxing on the sands of Waturi Beach, conquering a 125-foot drop on the Ko’okiri Body plunge and more.

The 2025 Military Freedom Pass is now available for purchase at participating sales outlets on Military Base installations throughout the United States (valid identification required). Pass blockout dates include December 25, 2024 – January 2, 2025, and April 14, 2025 – April 20, 2025. This offer cannot be purchased at the Universal Orlando Front Gate. For more information about this offer, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Military.

MILITARY VACATION PACKAGES

Military members and their families can take their Universal Orlando vacation to the next level and stay near the thrills with two vacation package options: the Military Create Your Own Vacation Package and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package. Both packages come complete with the Military Freedom Pass, allowing guests to visit all year long (limited blockout dates apply).

The customizable Military Create Your Own Vacation Package includes:

Hotel Accommodations at one of the 11 magnificent Universal Orlando hotels, including the brand-new Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel (opening May 22, 2025), Universal Stella Nova Resort (opening January 21, 2025) and Universal Terra Luna Resort (opening March 25, 2025).

Military Freedom Pass to visit Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and/or Universal Volcano Bay on the same day

Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal Volcano Bay up to one hour before they open to the general public

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package includes:

Hotel Accommodations at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 magnificent hotels or other participating hotels

Military Freedom Pass to visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure on the same day

Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter up to one hour before it opens to the general public

Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Flight in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley featuring four flavors of the guest’s choosing

Breakfast at the Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios Florida (one per person)

Breakfast at the Three Broomsticks in Universal Islands of Adventure (one per person)

Special gifts, including one Honeydukes Cooler Tote and one Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio session in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

For more information about either vacation package and to purchase, military members should call 1-877-801-9720 or visit their authorized Military Ticket and Travel Office.

More details on opportunities for guests to add a visit to Universal Epic Universe to their 2025 Freedom Pass will be announced at a later date before the park opens.

