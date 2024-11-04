Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from November 4, 2024, to November 10, 2024.

Universal Orlando

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will begin to shift its start time due to the start of Halloween Horror Nights. The parade will start at 2 pm during non-event days.

Volcano Bay begins its seasonal schedule this week, and will only be open 5 days a week, closing for 2 days. The following dates are the closed dates this week:

November 4-5

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Amazing Adventure of Spider-Man at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on November 7, 2024.

Me Ship, The Olive at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on December 4, 2024.

Men in Black: Alien Attack will close for refurbishment on November 8, 2024. The attraction is expected to reopen on December 16, 2024.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at Islands of Adventure will close for refurbishment on November 7, 2024. The attraction is expected to reopen on December 20, 2024.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Studios Hollywood! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land, including Silly Swirly and the wet & dry play areas, is closed for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen on November 28, 2024.

Jurassic World: The Ride is closed for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen on November 30, 2024.

The Flash Flood portion of the Studio Tour is closed for refurbishment. The area will reopen at a later, unannounced date.

