Universal Orlando has transitioned the All Hallows’ Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure into the “Christmas Tree Graveyard & Boutique” for the 2024 Holiday season.

The store is located in the Lost Continent and transitions seasonally throughout the year, selling seasonal merchandise.

This year’s store features Universal Monster merchandise and generic “Spooky Holiday” shirts. Fans of Halloween Horror Nights should keep a sharp eye for some references to the event, too!

The Holidays at Universal Orlando is running now through December 31, 2024.

