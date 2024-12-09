Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from December 9, 2024, to December 15, 2024.

Universal Orlando

Running daily through Tuesday, December 31, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Orlando.

From the wondrous spectacle of “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and coming face-to-face with everyone’s favorite green grouch, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, to gazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Orlando! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more – including the new Wicked: The Experience!

Volcano Bay is on a seasonal schedule, and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

December 9, 10

If cold weather is forecast in Central Florida, Universal may close Volcano Bay. Be sure to follow our social media or Universal Orlando’s social media channels for announcements regarding closures.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Me Ship, The Olive at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on December 4, 2024.

Men in Black: Alien Attack will close for refurbishment on November 8, 2024. The attraction is expected to reopen on December 16, 2024.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at Islands of Adventure will close for refurbishment on November 7, 2024. The attraction is expected to reopen on December 20, 2024.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Honu ika Moana at Volcano Bay is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on December 13, 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Running daily through Monday, January 6, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The holiday celebration features returning seasonal favorites, “Grinchmas” and “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” along with Super Nintendo World joining in with all-new holiday decor.

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Studios Hollywood! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

