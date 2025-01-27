What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of January 27, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from January 27, 2025, to February 2, 2025.

Universal Orlando

UOAP Bonus Benefits are back from now until January 31, 2025. Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits that are only available for a limited time – including exclusive menu items, merch, and discounts.

2025’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval starts this weekend! The event will run daily from February 1 through March 30, 2025. This weekend will feature a concert on Saturday, February 3, with Walker Hayes performing live.

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Orlando! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more – including the new Wicked: The Experience!

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

January 27, 28

If cold weather is forecast in Central Florida, Universal may close Volcano Bay. Be sure to follow our social media or Universal Orlando’s social media channels for announcements regarding closures.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Islands of Adventure will be closing for refurbishment on February 1, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on March 16, 2025.

The Hogwarts Express will be closing for refurbishment on January 28, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 1, 2025.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides at Volcano Bay are currently closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Puka Uli Lagoon at Volcano Bay will close for refurbishment on January 2, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Studios Hollywood! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

WaterWorld is currently closed for refurbishment. No reopening timeframe has been given, but it is expected to reopen sometime in February.

The water playground in Super Silly Fun Land is currently closed for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen in March.

