Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from January 6, 2025, to January 12, 2025.

Universal Orlando

UOAP Bonus Benefits are back from now until January 31, 2025. Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits that are only available for a limited time – including exclusive menu items, merch, and discounts.

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Orlando! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more – including the new Wicked: The Experience!

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

January 8, 9

If cold weather is forecast in Central Florida, Universal may close Volcano Bay. Be sure to follow our social media or Universal Orlando’s social media channels for announcements regarding closures.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on January 23, 2025.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides at Volcano Bay is currently closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Puka Uli Lagoon at Volcano Bay will close for refurbishment on January 2, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Today is the last day guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The holiday celebration features returning seasonal favorites, “Grinchmas” and “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” along with Super Nintendo World joining in with all-new holiday decor.

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Studios Hollywood! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

