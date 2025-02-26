All-New Interactive 2nd Gen Wands coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter starting March 1

Universal Orlando is introducing new “2nd generation” interactive wand experiences to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter starting March 1.

Available in four designs, the all-new collection of wands will give guests an enhanced wand experience that includes several new features, such as illumination effects and haptic vibrations custom to each spell. Housed in an exclusive, unique package marked with a wand burst icon, each wand will include a spell map that outlines spell locations and information on how to use the new wands with Universal Play, available within the Universal Orlando Resort App.

By connecting the wand to Universal Play within the Universal Orlando Resort App, guests can have a “more tailored” experience, including:

Personalization – Guests can personalize their wizarding story by customizing their very own Wizard Profile, where they can select their Wizard Name, Hogwarts House, Avatar, and Patronus. While casting spells throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, their select attributes will be integrated into the effects of their spellcasting – creating a personalized experience for each guest.

Exclusive Adventures – Guests can explore exclusive adventures varying in level of expertise and completion time that will enhance their Wizarding Level and mastery of magic within The Wizarding World.

House Points – Guests can earn points for their Hogwarts House with every spell and follow other witches and wizards to see where they square up on the Leaderboard. With each visit, guests will be able to keep track of their House Points and Wizarding Level progress, as well as Achievements and Spellwork through Universal Play. The higher the Wizarding Level, the more spells and adventures will be unlocked. Each day, a House Cup will be awarded to the house that acquires the most House Points.

Five new interactive wand locations will also be debuting throughout Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley – bringing the total number of wand magic locations to 30. New experiences include:

The Duelling Club Tent – In Hogsmeade, guests can cast a spell to bring an abandoned dueling dummy to life and test their dueling spells ability;

The Owl Post – In Hogsmeade, mischievous pixies dart across the window and hide behind packages as guests cast a spell to try and freeze them;

Knockturn Alley Staircase – In Diagon Alley, guests must defend themselves by conjuring their patronus after a dementor emerges within the dimly lit staircase;

Ariadne's Spinners – In Diagon Alley, guests will need to cast a spell to repel spiders of all sizes before they take over the newspaper-covered glass windows;

Knockturn Alley Sky – In Diagon Alley, guests can cast a spell into the nighttime sky to control a storm or counter-spell to calm the sky.

In addition, guests can enjoy several enhancements to all existing wand magic locations in both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley with new casting special effects and other interactive features.

In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe, guests will experience fourteen wand magic locations, including an “adventure to discover the Philosopher’s Stone” and interacting with magical creatures such as a Niffler or Demiguise.

Guests can purchase the all-new collection of Second Generation Interactive Wands at Ollivanders Wand Shop in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique in Place Cachée and various locations throughout Universal Orlando.

