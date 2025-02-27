Close Menu
    Thursday, February 27
    Butterbeer Season returns to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

    Butterbeer season is back! Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort have announced the return of the popular Butterbeer Season; where fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, starting on Saturday, March 1, and continuing daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

    Butterbeer, a popular treat at Universal Parks, is available in various delicious forms, including cold, frozen, hot, and non-dairy beverages. It can also be found as Butterbeer fudge, potted cream, and ice cream.

    This year’s celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will introduce an all-new Butterbeer Cream Puff just for the season, available at the Three Broomsticks, where guests can also savor frozen or cold Butterbeer in a limited-edition Gold Souvenir Stein. Additionally, a Butterbeer-Flavoured Chocolate Bar and Butterbeer Caramel will be available at retail locations, and the Ice Lolly frozen dessert will be returning and will now be available year-round.

    Butterbeer-themed merchandise will also be released as part of Butterbeer Season. The merchandise line is designed to offer “wizard, witches and muggles” a chance to celebrate Butterbeer during and beyond their visit to the theme parks. Items will include apparel such as a plaid shirt, zipped fleece hoodie and t-shirt as well as accessories from a crossbody bag to caps, socks and more.

