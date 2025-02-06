Characters now added to new Universal Orlando resort entrance signs

The screens for the new Universal Orlando resort entrance signs now display characters from Jurassic World, Harry Potter, DreamWorks, and Transformers.

The new digital signs are placed at the resort’s entryways, but currently, only the Turkey Lake Road entrance and the Vineland Road entrance feature the new imagery.

Each franchise features 4 characters that blend in one seamless loop. Harry Potter features the titular character twice, along with Ron and Hermoine. Jurassic World features Blue the Velociraptor, a T-Rex, a Pteranodon, and a Triceratops. DreamWorks features Poppy and Viva from Trolls, Po from Kung Fu Panda, and Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots from Shrek. Transformers features Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and the attraction-created EVAC.

The same entrances are being built for the new Epic Universe Resort area, but it is unknown whether they will feature their unique characters.

