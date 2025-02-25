Elphaba and Glinda from ‘Wicked’ to be featured at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Elphaba and Glinda from the blockbuster film Wicked will make their West Coast theme park debut as part of Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Due to popular demand, an extra night has been added. Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will take place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4; May 9-11; and May 15-18, 2025.

The Elphaba and Glinda characters, fully adorned in familiar costumes from the film, will greet guests at the theme park’s existing vibrant Wicked-themed photo op, currently situated near the main entrance.

The Feature Presentation store will offer guests a Wicked experience with its large collection of exclusive Wicked-inspired merchandise, including apparel, home goods, accessories, toys, and more.

Launching exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature all-new, uniquely curated experiences inspired by sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime.

Visit our sneak preview of the event for more information on Universal Fan Fest Nights.

WICKED IMAGE COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES