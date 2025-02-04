Slice House by Tony Gemignani coming to CityWalk Hollywood in Summer 2025

It has been officially announced that CityWalk Hollywood will be adding the pizzeria, Slice House by Tony Gemignani, in the summer of 2025.

The pizzeria will welcome guests to experience award-winning pizza by the 13-time World Pizza Champion in a fast-casual setting. The new restaurant is currently hiring across all positions.

“Universal CityWalk is a monumental location for Slice House. To have a restaurant that serves my craft pizza in the heart of one of Southern California’s most popular and exciting entertainment landmarks is a dream come true,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “We are thrilled to be part of this community and look forward to welcoming everyone next summer.”

Slice House Universal CityWalk will feature an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit-style pizzas – available by the slice or whole pizza. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options will be available, as well as fresh pasta, wings, salads, and regular specials. The beverage menu will consist of craft beers and premium wines, along with a selection of soft drinks and juices. The pizza hot spot will include indoor seating and will offer takeout, online ordering, and delivery.

The location is believed to be replacing the just-closed, Sparky’s Donuts.

CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations closing in the past month, along with preparing for the planned security checkpoints changes.

Leading up to its opening, Slice House Universal CityWalk will host various grand opening events, including feature appearances by Tony and many more surprises, which will be shared over the coming months.

