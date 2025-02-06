Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe’s How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Team Member Wardrobe

Universal Orlando has given us our first looks at the new wardrobe for How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk’s Team Members.

The photo was shared on Universal Orlando’s Team Member Instagram; “Some of our Epic Team Members are wearing their world’s wardrobe for the first time! Our local Vikings — also known as our Attractions Operations Team Members — are ready for a day of fun at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk! Congratulations to our Wardrobe team for reaching this exciting milestone!”

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk is one of five worlds that will be opening as part of Epic Universe, Universal’s new theme park, on May 22, 2025.

Guests will see what it’s like to live amongst dragons as they explore a larger-than-life world that includes exciting attractions, beloved character meet-and-greets, dining, shopping – and even flying dragons.

