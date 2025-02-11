Universal Orlando shares First Look at food & drink menu coming to Universal Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has revealed new details about some of the incredible food and beverage offerings guests can enjoy when Universal Epic Universe officially opens on , 2025.

Universal Orlando’s award-winning culinary team has developed more than 100 creative new menu items for guests to enjoy across the five imaginative worlds that make up the all-new theme park.

From full-service restaurants to fast casual dining locations, Epic Universe offers a wide range of menu items across 30 dining locations that feature options to satisfy every palate. Guests can savor everything from popular culinary staples like seafood, eclectic Asian, barbecue, Italian, and French cuisine to uniquely themed items.

Here is a first look at some of the appetizing items guests can expect at Universal Epic Universe:

CELESTIAL PARK

While strolling through the heart of Universal Epic Universe, guests can find a diverse slate of cuisine across more than 15 dining locations, including the Atlantic restaurant – which sits across the shimmering waters of Neptune’s Pool and lives by the motto “Seafood? Eat food;” The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant – where guests can dine under the constellations alongside two neon dragons adorning the walls, The Oak & Star Tavern – where guests can gather around an oak tree and relish in savory barbecue, and so much more.

Some of the delicious dishes guests can enjoy in Celestial Park include:

Sea Bass (Atlantic) – a delectable portion of Sea Bass nestled amid the subtle sweetness of carrot mochi and vibrant crunch of fresh sugar snap peas. Aromatic lemongrass broth complements the buttery bass, while starfruit slices add a splash of tropical citrus notes



(Atlantic) – a delectable portion of Sea Bass nestled amid the subtle sweetness of carrot mochi and vibrant crunch of fresh sugar snap peas. Aromatic lemongrass broth complements the buttery bass, while starfruit slices add a splash of tropical citrus notes Landlubber’s Snickerdoodle Loot (Atlantic) – a fun beach-style dessert perfect for young explorers featuring a snickerdoodle cake served in a beach pail with cookie butter ganache, surrounded by Biscoff sand and gummy sharks



(Atlantic) – a fun beach-style dessert perfect for young explorers featuring a snickerdoodle cake served in a beach pail with cookie butter ganache, surrounded by Biscoff sand and gummy sharks Tonkotsu Ramen (The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant) – this Asian comfort food features delicate ramen noodles immersed in a rich pork broth, topped with tender chashu pork, tare egg, shiitake mushrooms, and fragrant togarashi oil



(The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant) – this Asian comfort food features delicate ramen noodles immersed in a rich pork broth, topped with tender chashu pork, tare egg, shiitake mushrooms, and fragrant togarashi oil Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles (The Oak & Star Tavern) – guests can choose from smoked brisket, smoked ribs, pulled pork, cheddar jalapeno sausage or spit-roasted herbed-infused chicken and pair with sides like braised greens, mac and cheese, and more



(The Oak & Star Tavern) – guests can choose from smoked brisket, smoked ribs, pulled pork, cheddar jalapeno sausage or spit-roasted herbed-infused chicken and pair with sides like braised greens, mac and cheese, and more Harvest Moon Pizza (VG) (Pizza Moon) – this vegan masterpiece features rich tomato sauce adorned with grilled artichoke hearts, Divina tomatoes and roasted peppers, topped with Castelvetrano olives and arugula for a crisp finish



(VG) (Pizza Moon) – this vegan masterpiece features rich tomato sauce adorned with grilled artichoke hearts, Divina tomatoes and roasted peppers, topped with Castelvetrano olives and arugula for a crisp finish Grand Atlantic Martini (Atlantic) – a tantalizing cocktail with dry gin, aperitif wine and a gilded lemon twist for garnish

(Atlantic) – a tantalizing cocktail with dry gin, aperitif wine and a gilded lemon twist for garnish Waturi Punch (Celestiki) – guests can transport to an island oasis with a refreshing blend of rum, bitters and fruit juices

(Celestiki) – guests can transport to an island oasis with a refreshing blend of rum, bitters and fruit juices The Plastered Owl (The Oak & Star Tavern) – a perfectly blended cocktail crafted with dark rye whiskey, simple syrup, cherry syrup, lemon juice, lemon wedges and muddled cherries

(The Oak & Star Tavern) – a perfectly blended cocktail crafted with dark rye whiskey, simple syrup, cherry syrup, lemon juice, lemon wedges and muddled cherries Khaosan Boba (The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant) – a delightful blend of Thai-inspired milk tea and paired with coffee boba and frothy coffee foam

(The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant) – a delightful blend of Thai-inspired milk tea and paired with coffee boba and frothy coffee foam Meteor Strike (Bar Zenith) – a cosmic blend of light rum, triple sec, zesty lime and pineapple juices, topped with lemon-lime soda and a sprinkle of edible gold glitter, and garnished by a flaming lemon extract-infused raw sugar cube meteor

THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER – MINISTRY OF MAGIC

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will include a variety of enchanting dining locations – Café L’air De La Sirène, Le Gobelet Noir and more – filled with French-inspired cuisine and new iterations of familiar favorites, including:

Butterbeer Crêpe (Café L’air De La Sirène) – for the first time ever, guests can enjoy the flavors of Butterbeer in a crepe that includes shortbread cookie butter, Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream, strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie



(Café L’air De La Sirène) – for the first time ever, guests can enjoy the flavors of Butterbeer in a crepe that includes shortbread cookie butter, Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream, strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie Baguette de Dinde (Café L’air De La Sirène) – a charmingly scrumptious dish featuring sliced cracked black pepper turkey piled high with arugula, crisp apples and creamy Brie served with a warm crusty baguette with zesty mustard butter and apple butter



(Café L’air De La Sirène) – a charmingly scrumptious dish featuring sliced cracked black pepper turkey piled high with arugula, crisp apples and creamy Brie served with a warm crusty baguette with zesty mustard butter and apple butter Alchemist’s Platter (Le Gobelet Noir) – an exquisite spread featuring smoked sausage, potato and cheese pierogies, tangy pickled eggs, vibrant marinated beets, savory caramelized onions, and a warm pretzel served with zesty German mustard and cheese fondue



(Le Gobelet Noir) – an exquisite spread featuring smoked sausage, potato and cheese pierogies, tangy pickled eggs, vibrant marinated beets, savory caramelized onions, and a warm pretzel served with zesty German mustard and cheese fondue Lentil Stew (VG) (Le Gobelet Noir) – a hearty stew of lentils, savory vegan bacon, and vibrant root vegetables served with artisan bread

(VG) (Le Gobelet Noir) – a hearty stew of lentils, savory vegan bacon, and vibrant root vegetables served with artisan bread Quiche Lorraine (Café L’air De La Sirène) – a savory dish featuring egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust filled with crispy bacon, gruyère cheese and caramelized onions with mornay sauce, and a side of fresh berries topped with a lavender honey drizzle



SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Guests can power up for their next adventure in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD with tasty cuisine inspired by the story and experiences within the world at four dining locations like Toadstool Cafe, Yoshi’s Snack Island and more with items such as:

Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese) (Toadstool Cafe) – power up with this all-beef patty, topped with savory mushrooms, fresh lettuce, tomato and melted American cheese, served on a brioche bun with a side of truffle French fries



(Toadstool Cafe) – power up with this all-beef patty, topped with savory mushrooms, fresh lettuce, tomato and melted American cheese, served on a brioche bun with a side of truffle French fries Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken) (Toadstool Cafe) – this flavorful dish features grilled chicken topped with basil pesto, melted Swiss cheese, green peppers, and fresh spinach, all served on a soft brioche bun with a side of Truffle French fries



(Toadstool Cafe) – this flavorful dish features grilled chicken topped with basil pesto, melted Swiss cheese, green peppers, and fresh spinach, all served on a soft brioche bun with a side of Truffle French fries Bowser’s Fireball Challenge (Toadstool Cafe) – step up to this challenge featuring a towering one-pound meatball topped with gooey mozzarella cheese in rich mushroom marinara sauce and fresh parsley served with a Bowser-inspired puff pastry and a side of hot sauce



(Toadstool Cafe) – step up to this challenge featuring a towering one-pound meatball topped with gooey mozzarella cheese in rich mushroom marinara sauce and fresh parsley served with a Bowser-inspired puff pastry and a side of hot sauce Yoshi’s Smoothie (Apple Melon) (Yoshi’s Snack Island) – cool off with a refreshing blend of tart Granny Smith apple and sweet honeydew syrup, frozen to creamy perfection with milk and topped with whipped cream and green apple bursting boba

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – ISLE OF BERK

Guests can feast like Vikings within dining locations like Mead Hall, Spit Fyre Grill and Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel, where they’ll find:

Yaknog (Mead Hall) – a fun drink that captures the spirit and adventure of Berk with its rich and creamy concoction of malted chocolate, cinnamon and a generous swirl of whipped cream

(Mead Hall) – a fun drink that captures the spirit and adventure of Berk with its rich and creamy concoction of malted chocolate, cinnamon and a generous swirl of whipped cream Thawfest Platter (Mead Hall) – feast like a Viking with this grand spread of tender chicken drumsticks glazed in a wild berry BBQ glaze, grilled salmon, and succulent sausage served with a medley of roasted carrots, cipollini onions, Nordic fries, and side sauces



(Mead Hall) – feast like a Viking with this grand spread of tender chicken drumsticks glazed in a wild berry BBQ glaze, grilled salmon, and succulent sausage served with a medley of roasted carrots, cipollini onions, Nordic fries, and side sauces Nordic Harvest Salad (VG) (Mead Hall) – this salad features kale and arugula greens, crisp red cabbage, radishes and hearty ancient grains, with blueberries and crisp apples for a tangy flavor, a sprinkle of trail mix that adds a satisfying crunch and raspberry vinaigrette to top it all off



(VG) (Mead Hall) – this salad features kale and arugula greens, crisp red cabbage, radishes and hearty ancient grains, with blueberries and crisp apples for a tangy flavor, a sprinkle of trail mix that adds a satisfying crunch and raspberry vinaigrette to top it all off Stormfly’s Catch of the Day (Mead Hall) – a fun dessert perfect for young Vikings featuring a chocolate mousse fish nestled atop a bed of colorful crispy rice cereal for a delightful combination of creamy and crunchy sweetness



DARK UNIVERSE

While exploring Darkmoor, guests will find the ghastly dining locations Das Stakehaus, The Burning Blade Tavern and De Lacey’s Cottage – each featuring food and beverage offerings that are to die for, including:

Stakes (Das Stakehaus) – guests can sink their teeth into a scrumptious meal on a stake with a choice of three protein options – Fish on a Stake (blackened salmon steak), Bird on a Stake (grilled dry rubbed chicken tenderloin) or Bits and Pieces (seared and glazed wild mushroom brisket meatloaf) – all served with roasted veggies and charred green onion mashed potatoes



(Das Stakehaus) – guests can sink their teeth into a scrumptious meal on a stake with a choice of three protein options – (blackened salmon steak), (grilled dry rubbed chicken tenderloin) or (seared and glazed wild mushroom brisket meatloaf) – all served with roasted veggies and charred green onion mashed potatoes “Blood” Orange Chicken Sandwich (Das Stakehaus) – flash-fried marinated chicken breast tossed in a tantalizing blood orange sauce served in a sinister black bun with tangy pickles, a slaw and crispy fries



(Das Stakehaus) – flash-fried marinated chicken breast tossed in a tantalizing blood orange sauce served in a sinister black bun with tangy pickles, a slaw and crispy fries Our Favorite Vegan Familiar’s Stuffed Cabbage (VG) (Das Stakehaus) – featuring impossible meat wrapped in tender cabbage leaves nestled in a rich bell pepper tomato sauce and accompanied by a vibrant beet bucatini



(VG) (Das Stakehaus) – featuring impossible meat wrapped in tender cabbage leaves nestled in a rich bell pepper tomato sauce and accompanied by a vibrant beet bucatini Hunter’s Garlic Stake (The Burning Blade Tavern) – a crispy cheesy garlic pretzel perfectly prepared to a golden brown served with a rich garlic dipping sauce

More details about Universal Epic Universe will be shared soon.

