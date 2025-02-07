Universal Orlando shares first look at new interactive wands for Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has shared the first look at the new interactive wands that will be sold inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, one of the 5 worlds located in their new theme park, Epic Universe.

The wands will be found in Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique in Place Cachée when Universal Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025.

The photo was shared on a Facebook post:

Garrick Ollivander may have held that it’s the wand that chooses the wizard… but esteemed artisan wandmaker Cosme Acajor thinks the wizard has some say in the matter. Her unique approach to wandlore and Parisian couture influence come together to create not only a fine wand, but a work of art.

No other details about the new wands were shared, but it is rumored to feature upgraded technology that will be implemented resort-wide soon.

The Universal Orlando website describes Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique as the place where “witches and wizards will find some of the finest wands in the world, designed by esteemed artisan wandmaker, Cosme Acajor. Acajor’s unique approach to wandlore, couture influence, and utilization of distinct wand cores results in an outcome that is not a wand, but a work of art.”

Guests will be able to experience new interactive wand experiences inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic to cast spells and “interact with fantastic beasts and enchanted objects throughout wizarding Paris.”