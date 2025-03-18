Margaritaville’s Lone Palm Airport Bar closed for refurbishment in CityWalk at Universal Orlando

The Margaritaville Lone Palm Airport bar, located in CityWalk Orlando, is closed for refurbishment.

No opening time frame has been given at this time.

It is believed the closure coincides with the return of the iconic seaplane, the Hemisphere Dancer, which was removed last year for refurbishment.

The Hemisphere Dancer was singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett’s seaplane.

