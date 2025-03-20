New giant Universal signage added to Universal Orlando resort entrance

Universal Orlando has started building a large marquee at the resort’s Kirkman Road entrance.

The new sign features Universal in big, white letters.

The signage resembles how the entrance appeared in the early 90s before it changed from a single theme park to a multi-park resort.

Anchors have been installed in the parallel corner as Universal prepares to add more lettering.

Universal has been redoing their resort signage, adding new digital signs at all of the Resort’s entry points.

