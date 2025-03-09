What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of March 10, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from March 10, 2025, to March 16, 2025.

Universal Orlando

2025’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval continues this weekend! The event will take place every day from February 1 to March 30, 2025. All Time Low will perform live in concert on Saturday, March 15, and Lawrence will perform on Sunday, March 16.

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Pat O’Brien’s in CityWalk on March 16 & 17. There will be special food & drink, live entertainment, and more!

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on March 16, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Monday, March 10 is the final day to experience Fast & Furious: Supercharged on the Studio Tour. The attraction will be closing for a yet-to-be-announced attraction.

Pass Member Bonus Benefits are available until March 20, 2025. Pass Members can enjoy extra benefits that are only available for a limited time, including exclusive menu items, merch, and discounts.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

The water playground in Super Silly Fun Land is currently closed for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen in April.

