What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of March 24, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from March 24, 2025, to March 30, 2025.

Universal Orlando

2025’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will conclude this weekend, with March 30 being the final day. TLC will perform live in concert on Saturday, March 29.

Universal Terra Luna Resort will welcome its first guests on Tuesday, March 25. The hotel features 750 guest rooms and is a part of Universal’s Prime Value category.

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

The water playground in Super Silly Fun Land is currently closed for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen in April.

