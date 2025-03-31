What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of March 31, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from March 31, 2025, to April 6, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

The water playground in Super Silly Fun Land is currently closed for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen in April.

