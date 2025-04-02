Universal shares more details on of their original story, Scarecrow: The Reaping, coming to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

Universal has shared additional details on some of the experiences coming to Universal Horror Unleashed, including the highly rated, fan-favorite house in Halloween Horror Nights, Scarecrow: The Reaping.

Scarecrow: The Reaping is one of the four haunted houses that await guests at Universal Horror Unleashed – a first-of-its-kind, year-round, immersive horror experience in Las Vegas.

“Inspired by the historic Dust Bowl era when severe dust storms devastated the Midwest, this original story will take guests back in time to a dry, barren 1930s farmland ravaged by farmers and taken over by horrifying inhabitants arising from the land: bloodthirsty scarecrows bent on revenge. As guests start their journey in the middle of a windstorm before entering an abandoned farmhouse, they’ll encounter the monstrous and gigantic creatures made of remnants of dried human flesh and bones of beasts, merged with burlap, root and vine, with only one mission at hand – obtain vengeance for their ravaged land.”

Next door, at Jack’s Alley Bar, guests will enjoy themed specialty cocktails, acrobatic performances and more in a circus-like hellscape where the deranged Jack the Clown and his impishly evil sidekick Chance reign. Set in a twisted dark carnival atmosphere, guests will face Jack’s evil maniacs and a group of malicious jugglers, dancers and fortune tellers as terrifying chaos ensues during interactive show moments. Each immersive area will place guests in the center stage of horror, with many opportunities to interact with characters for a deeply engaging experience.

Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever, year-round horror experience, set to open in Las Vegas on . Guests will be surrounded by horror like never before, encountering unimaginable monstrous creatures lurking around every corner as they brave their way through four themed immersive areas and four terrifying haunted houses. The horror extends to the food and beverage offerings, with themed bars and food locations serving craft cocktails and themed bites in select areas, and a retail location with unique collectible merchandise and more.