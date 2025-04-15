Universal Studios Hollywood shares Cosplay Merchandise coming to Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared information on a wide selection of cosplay-inspired accessories, apparel and themed merchandise for Universal Fan Fest Nights, inspired by the event’s marquee experiences, including Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Super Nintendo World.

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural event, which will take place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4; 9-11; and 15-18, 2025.

Extensive collections of all-new merchandise will be available, themed to each of the exciting in-world experiences, including memorable collectibles and mementos, as well as an array of apparel and accessories.

Select items can be personalized to “Make It You-niversal,” from engraving and embossing to embroidery and embellishment at the Universal Studio Store inside the theme park and at select locations within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Here’s a sampling of the unique collections for each experience that will be available for purchase at the Universal Studios Store and select locations during the event:

Star Trek: Red Alert

Fans can outfit themselves in preparation to board the U.S.S. Enterprise-D with exclusive, new Starfleet-themed jackets, t-shirts, badges and more. Tribbles will be aplenty with a shoulder pal, plush keychain and a clutch bag while the creepy crawly Ceti eels are available in earring form, sure to complete any Star Trek fan’s fashion.

Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley

The timeless film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and guests can amp up their looks with themed apparel, including Marty McFly’s signature puffer vest, metallic rainbow hat and more. Commemorative souvenirs include drinkware, pins, magnets and a license plate.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secret of Waterdeep

Fans can gear up for this exciting all-new quest with a treasure trove of new merchandise, including a Paladin-inspired lace-up hoodie, bag of holding and exclusive playing mat, with something unique for every Wizard, Rogue and Fighter.

ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Gathering

Fans can celebrate the series and commemorate this special experience with an exclusive collection of ONE PIECE merchandise, including a Monkey D. Luffy-inspired hoodie, signature straw hat and lunch bag, as well as a Chopper-inspired hat, backpack and youth tank top. Other take-home mementos, from keychains to pins and lanyards, will be available for purchase.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed

The fandom of Jujutsu Kaisen comes to life with a variety of products featuring the Divine Dogs, including larger-than-life plush hats with both twins as well as a dual-colored zipper hoodie and keychains. Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo fans can bring home their favorites with a t-shirt, mug, tote and keychains.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter extends to an all-new Collector’s Edition Interactive Wand, available exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as the first-ever The Wizarding World of Harry Potter popcorn bucket inspired by the iconic Time-Turner. Magical creature fans are in for a treat with a fluffy new collection of perfectly pink Pygmy Puff merchandise, a plush Occamy and an interactive Niffler plush.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Let’s Go Yoshi

Nintendo fans can celebrate with an extensive array of colorful, new merchandise themed to Yoshi, including apparel, accessories, bags, souvenirs, home goods and stationery.

Universal Studios Hollywood has also released Cosplay Costume Guidelines that all attending guests will need to adhere to if they choose to participate in costume attire.

A complete list of the Cosplay Costume Guidelines for Universal Fan Fest Nights is available here. Highlighted examples include:

Guests may not create a false impression that they work for Universal or any emergency personnel.

Guests may not wear any covering that fully or partially obscures a person’s face, including costume masks and facial coverings, except for religious or medical reasons.

Face painting, both full and partial, is permitted, provided that to facilitate identification at any Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal CityWalk Hollywood owned venue, alcoholic beverages will not be served to guests if face painting covers more than one-half of the face, applied vertically.

Prosthetic makeup that conceals any part of the face, other than the forehead, is not permitted.

No weapons of any kind or items that could be used as a weapon are permitted.

Costume accessories, weapons and props may be permitted if they are made of soft, lightweight material, do not have any sharp edges, are nonfunctional and otherwise adhere to the Cosplay Costume Guidelines.

No special or atmospheric effects, including but not limited to balloons, smoke, fog, sound effects.

No oversized costumes, veils, long trains or stilts.

Costumes may not interfere with security screenings and cannot measure more than 25” in width and/or 80” in height.

Service animals may not wear or be part of a costume.

Guests must be fully clothed, including shirts and shoes.

For safety reasons, some costumes may not be permitted on certain rides, shows or attractions. Costumes and capes must fit within the interior of a ride vehicle. Costume accessories which are not permitted on rides, shows and attractions can be secured in lockers.

