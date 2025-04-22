Universal Studios Hollywood shares first look at Yoshi Meet & Greet for Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed the first look at Yoshi, a new meet & greet character who will debut in Super Nintendo World during Universal Fan Fest Nights.

To celebrate Yoshi’s arrival, guests can participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the land to locate all five colorful Yoshi eggs. Upon completing this quest, guests will be rewarded with the unique opportunity to meet a multicolored Yoshi.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is an all-new, limited-time, after-hours event bringing the worlds of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming, and Anime to life with immersive experiences, celebratory moments, themed food, and exclusive merchandise.

Star Trek, Back to the Future, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Dungeons & Dragons will also be featured at the event.

