What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of April 14, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 14, 2025, to April 20, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe ticketed previews begin this week on April 17 for Annual Passholders, on-site hotel guests, Military Freedom ticket holders, and Universal Rewards Visa Signature card members. Please note that visiting Epic Universe with a preview ticket means you will be at the park during technical rehearsals, also known as a Soft Opening. While all major components are installed and operational, some adjustments, changes, and updates will occur before the grand opening on May 22, 2025.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel officially opens to guests on April 16. Initially set to open on May 22, the new hotel is adjacent to Epic Universe. The majestic 500-room Mediterranean hotel puts guests steps away from the brand-new theme park.

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular returns to Universal Studios Florida on Monday, April 14.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

