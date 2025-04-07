What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of April 7, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 7, 2025, to April 13, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Volcano Bay Nights will begin this Saturday, April 12. Guests are invited to be among the first to attend the all-new exclusive nighttime adventure on select Saturday nights this spring, including April 12, 26, and May 3, 10, and 17. This limited-capacity event will allow guests to enjoy some of their favorite water attractions, live entertainment, DreamWorks character meet-and-greets, complimentary island treats, and more.

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The Universal Mega Movie Parade returns to Universal Studios Florida this Saturday, April 12, with a start time of 2pm.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Islands of Adventure will be closed for a one-day refurbishment on April 9, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on April 10.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

