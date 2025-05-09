The Secret Life of Pets photo op added to New York area in Universal Studios Florida

A new photo op featuring Max and Duke from the film series The Secret Life of Pets has been added to the New York section of Universal Studios Florida.

The sculpted figures are located near a bench at Gramercy Park, across from Race Through New York featuring Jimmy Fallon.

Max and Duke, the lead characters of the film, are joined by fellow pets Mel and Leonard, who were added to the apartment windows of New York buildings last year.

The Secret Life of Pets was released in 2016, followed by a sequel in 2019. An attraction based on the film, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, is located in Universal Studios Hollywood.

