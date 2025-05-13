Universal shares more details on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; coming to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

Universal has shared more details on their new Las Vegas experience, Universal Horror Unleashed, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, one of the four haunted houses guests will experience when the year-round experience opens on

Based on the 1974 horror masterpiece, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the haunted house will bring to life the original film for the first time in a linear sequence, placing guests in the footsteps of the victims as they face horrifying iconic scenes and characters. Their journey starts in a Texan cemetery – the first fateful stop – followed by an encounter with the Old Man at the dusty gas station featured in the chilling barbecue scene. As they enter the infamous dilapidated home, guests will come face-to-face with Leatherface and every member of his deranged family and their victims, as the terrifying sound of chainsaws haunts them at every turn.

The experience continues in Kill Vault, one of the four themed immersive areas within Universal Horror Unleashed. Surrounded by rusty knives and machetes, the eerie characters at Kill Vault – from a strange surgeon to psychotic slashers – are lurking in the shadows attempting to lure their next victim as they interact with everyone in sight. This area also features Rough Cuts, where guests can feast on “chainsaw” carved small plates as they witness a variety of show moments. These highly themed areas at Universal Horror Unleashed add another level of guest interaction with characters – where they can even hear their haunting backstories – combined electrifying performances, immersing guests in horror entertainment like never before.

Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever, year-round horror experience, set to open in Las Vegas at the AREA15 District on .

