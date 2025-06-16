Dr. Doom’s Fear Fall closes for brief refurbishment at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has scheduled Dr. Doom’s Fear Fall at Islands of Adventure for refurbishment and will be closed this week.

The attraction will be closed for maintenance from June 16, 2025, until June 20, 2025, with its reopening tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 21.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

