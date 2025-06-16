Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls refurbishment set for October 2025 at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has scheduled Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at Islands of Adventure for refurbishment in October 2025.

The attraction will be closed for maintenance from October 6, 2025, until October 31, 2025.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

Universal usually schedules maintenance for its water rides during the cooler months, especially as attendance is softer.

