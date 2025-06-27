Gálkn: Monsters of the North haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 34

Universal Orlando has announced Gálkn: Monsters of the North, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 34.

Universal did not share much information outside of a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“In a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead with a horde of monsters. Try to escape the belly of the beast.”

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

