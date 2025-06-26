Grave of Flesh haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 34

Universal Orlando has announced Grave of Flesh, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 34.

Universal did not share much information outside of a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“Welcome to your funeral, where it’s about to go from bad to worse. You’ll enter the underworld and be hunted by flesh-eaters for eternity. “

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

