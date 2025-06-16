Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey refurbishment set for November 2025 at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has scheduled Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Islands of Adventure for refurbishment in November 2025.

The attraction will be closed for maintenance from November 3, 2025, until November 16, 2025.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

