Tickets now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has released single-night & multi-night tickets and additional event add-ons for Halloween Horror Nights 2025, which will occur on select nights between September 4 and November 2, 2025.

Single-night tickets start at $77, with the Express Pass add-on at $229 per person and the Unlimited Express option add-on at $269 per person.

Frequent Fear Passes are also available in two options: the Frequent Fear Pass, which allows up to 33 nights of the event and starts at $179 per person, and the Ultimate Fear Pass, which allows visits on all event dates and starts at $299 per person.

The Early Access Ticket, which allows early event access starting at 5:30pm, is available for $15.

Guests can also book the RIP Tour, which starts at $419 per person and includes an expert-guided tour, meal, VIP Trolley to the backlot, and more.

The After 2 P.M. Day/Night, which allows admission to Universal Studios Hollywood after 2pm and Halloween Horror Nights the same day, starts at $117 (starts at $299 if adding Express).

More information about this year’s event will be available soon.

