Universal shares more details on the Universal Monsters coming to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

The cinematic legends have broken free from the silver screen to stalk unwitting victims in the Universal Monsters haunted house, resurrecting the most legendary monsters of all time. Guests will pass through the crumbling mausoleum of famed monster hunter Van Helsing and into the cursed domains of creatures that defined the genre. From the shadowy halls of Castle Dracula, to the sandy tombs guarded by The Mummy, to the crackling lab where Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride still draw breath.

Dead Storage, one of the themed areas within the venue, will offer tales and stunts; enveloping guests in a “shadow-filled sanctuary with forgotten set pieces and eerie relics reclaimed by night-dwelling creatures – vampires, a werewolf in mid-transformation, and others.”

The Boiler bar is nestled at the heart of the venue, where multiple horror zones converge, offering guests a perfect vantage point “for those seeking momentary respite while remaining immersed in the action”, all while enjoying craft cocktails underneath a monstrous flaming machine.

Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal Destinations & Experiences' first-ever, year-round horror experience, set to open in Las Vegas at the AREA15 District.

