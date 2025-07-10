Halloween Horror Nights 34 Frequent Fear Pass multi-night tickets now on Sale

Universal Orlando has released information and prices for multi-night tickets, including the Frequent Fear Pass, for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Studios Florida.

Guests can purchase the Rush of Fear Pass, which allows them to visit the first 18 event nights, for $199.99+tax. Adding the Express option will increase the Rush of Fear price to $689.99+tax.

The Frequent Fear Pass standard ticket costs $249.99+tax, which allows entry to 30 nights of the event (Excluding most Fridays & Saturdays). Adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to $839.99+tax.

The Frequent Fear Pass Plus standard ticket costs $299.99+tax, which allows entry to 40 nights of the event (Excluding most Saturdays). Adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to $949.99+tax.

For the extreme horror fan, guests can purchase the Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass – which allows guests to every night of Halloween Horror Nights. The standard ticket costs $419.99+tax, and adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to $1199.99+tax.

For more information on ticket prices and dates, please visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025.

