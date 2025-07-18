Mel’s Die-In Zombies and Club Horror street experiences announced for Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has announced two new street experiences that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 34: Mel’s Die-In Zombies and Club Horror.

Universal did not share much information, except that more details will be revealed soon.

Club Horror is believed to be located in San Francisco and will feature “undead DJs”, while Mel’s Die-In Zombie will be outside of the restaurant in Hollywood (obviously) and feature zombie carhops.

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025.

